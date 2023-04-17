Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Grows By 172.4%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delic Price Performance

Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,390. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Delic alerts:

About Delic

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.