Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Grows By 172.4%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Delic Price Performance
Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,390. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Delic
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delic (DELCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.