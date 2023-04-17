Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Expands By 100.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLEV remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Concrete Leveling Systems has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get Concrete Leveling Systems alerts:

About Concrete Leveling Systems

(Get Rating)

Read More

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.