Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 190.6%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CRZBY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.37. 52,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,704. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

About Commerzbank

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

