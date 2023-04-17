Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Decreases By 28.0%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,340,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

