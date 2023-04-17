Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Grows By 200.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.9 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.75.
About China Construction Bank
