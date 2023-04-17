Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Grows By 200.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 3,393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.9 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.