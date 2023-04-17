Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Decreases By 68.5%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

9F Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JFU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. 63,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,924. 9F has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get 9F alerts:

Institutional Trading of 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 678.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.