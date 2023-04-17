Short Interest in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Increases By 142.7%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the March 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 277,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. 374Water has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $485.18 million, a P/E ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Get 374Water alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 214,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in 374Water in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 374Water by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.