Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.62. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 135,213 shares traded.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,749,309 shares of company stock worth $599,737,443. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,768,000 after buying an additional 165,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

