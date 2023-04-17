Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Sharecare Price Performance

Shares of SHCR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 1,416,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,287. The company has a market capitalization of $555.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.20.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sharecare

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.