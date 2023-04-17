Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.