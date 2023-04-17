Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Takes $3.17 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,189.4% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 212,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75,282 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. 13,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

