Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,405. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

