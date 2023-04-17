Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 303.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

SELB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 554,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Selecta Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 88.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,849,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 866,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

