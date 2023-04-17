Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $83.41 million and $2.04 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007830 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023668 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030513 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018596 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,003.41 or 1.00030169 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
