Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Update

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $19.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,890.50. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Seaboard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Seaboard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Seaboard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Seaboard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

