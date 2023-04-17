Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

