Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. HSBC upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of SE opened at $83.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

