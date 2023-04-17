Scotiabank Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.4 %

Enerplus stock opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.39.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

