Scotiabank Trims Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Target Price to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Enerplus Stock Up 0.4 %
Enerplus stock opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.39.
Enerplus Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Enerplus
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.