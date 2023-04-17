Scotiabank Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

