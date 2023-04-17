SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 50,850 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,162% compared to the average volume of 1,559 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCPL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at SciPlay

In other SciPlay news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 26.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 17.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.5% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 148.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,248. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

