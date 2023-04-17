Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 94,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Scienjoy Price Performance

NASDAQ SJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Stories

