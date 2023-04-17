Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 572,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,414. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.