Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 325,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,769. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

