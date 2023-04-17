Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,657. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

