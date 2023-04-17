Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,553 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $83,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.52. 1,037,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,149. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

