Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sawai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Sawai Group Stock Performance
SWGHF stock remained flat at $27.00 during trading on Monday. Sawai Group has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sawai Group (SWGHF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Sawai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sawai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.