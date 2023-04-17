Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,363. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.32). Equities analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.