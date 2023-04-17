Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.89.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.