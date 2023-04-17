Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

