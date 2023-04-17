Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 55.1% in March

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 313,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 70,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

