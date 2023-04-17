Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.53.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.85. 306,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,690. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

