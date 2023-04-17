Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 7.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 670,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,064,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SANA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Sana Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joshua H. Bilenker purchased 20,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.