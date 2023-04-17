Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $393.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Safehold had a net margin of 266.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Safehold’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.