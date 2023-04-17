Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Safehold had a net margin of 266.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Safehold

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

