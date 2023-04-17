Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00035738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $219.13 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00153153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00042814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.61242428 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

