Safe Price Reaches $10.52 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Safe has a total market cap of $219.13 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.52 or 0.00035738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00153153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00042814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.61242428 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.