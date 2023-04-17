SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 962,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

