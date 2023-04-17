SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 419.48% from the company’s current price.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

SABS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 961,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

