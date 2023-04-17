SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

SABS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 962,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.