Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,439.8% during the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,509,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,030 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 77,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.