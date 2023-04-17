Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.
Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.