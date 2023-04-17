Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 89,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

