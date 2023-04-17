Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AEL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 79,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,910. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

