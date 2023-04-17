Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ROVR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

