Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URE stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 175,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$298,946.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,937.64. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

