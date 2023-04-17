Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of URG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $416,866.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 2,097.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 448,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 427,767 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 573,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

