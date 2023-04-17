Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $128.41. 133,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,647. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,579 shares of company stock worth $45,932,484 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

