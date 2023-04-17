Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROL opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 876,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,331,000 after buying an additional 194,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

