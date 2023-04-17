Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
RCKHF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
