Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

RCKHF remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration Plc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Falkland Islands, Greater Mediterranean, and Corporate. The company was founded by Samuel John Moody, David Bodecott, and Richard Faras Visick in February 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

