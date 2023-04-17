River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,044 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $49,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IAA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,294,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

