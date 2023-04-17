River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.86% of McGrath RentCorp worth $68,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $553,514.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

